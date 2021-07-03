JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $8.26 Million in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $557.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.