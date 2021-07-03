JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target to $14.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

ORTX opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

