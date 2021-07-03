JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 29,540 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.41 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

