JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1st Source by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in 1st Source by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.20. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.