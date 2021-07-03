JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,795 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

