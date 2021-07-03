JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:JGGI opened at GBX 441 ($5.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 314.45 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust
