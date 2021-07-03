JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.24 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JGGI opened at GBX 441 ($5.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 314.45 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 426.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £666.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

