Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

