Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

