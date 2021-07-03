Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $305.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $284.61 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,236.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 85,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

