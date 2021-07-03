Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE KMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,515. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
