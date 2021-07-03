Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,515. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 24.8% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 329,164 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.