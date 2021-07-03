Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of KMPR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. 145,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,156. Kemper has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.