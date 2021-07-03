KeyCorp Raises WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $26.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

