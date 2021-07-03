KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
EPAC stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
