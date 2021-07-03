KeyCorp Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

EPAC stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

