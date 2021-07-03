Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

