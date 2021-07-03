Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $72.61 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $72.61 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00138927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00189571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006697 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 879.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,555,082 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

