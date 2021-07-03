Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKPNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.14. 81,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,520. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

