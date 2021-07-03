Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,360 shares during the quarter. Dada Nexus makes up 0.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $18,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 780,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,123. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

