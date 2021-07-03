Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 13,965 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,376. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

