Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $194,670.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $194,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KTOS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

