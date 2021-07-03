Kusama (KSM) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $199.73 or 0.00595378 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $130.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00134563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,520.38 or 0.99919371 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

