Kush Finance (KSEED) Achieves Market Cap of $211,768.43

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $211,768.43 and $323.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 122.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00169770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,628.16 or 1.00048345 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,329 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

