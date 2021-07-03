Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KYOCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

