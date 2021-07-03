Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of KYOCY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.