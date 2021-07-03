L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.