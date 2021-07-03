Lake Street Capital Boosts AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target to $11.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

