Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 32,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

