Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $81,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.