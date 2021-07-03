Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Latch has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

