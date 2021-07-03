Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,207 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

