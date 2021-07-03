Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

