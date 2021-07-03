Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $461,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2,200.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

