Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

