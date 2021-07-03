Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 433,212 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $78,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL opened at $138.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

