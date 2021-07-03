Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 747,608 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 747,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $797,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $591,674,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $302,394,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $258,277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $253,396,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $141.11 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

