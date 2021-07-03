Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,468,433 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Banco Bradesco worth $232,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 7,662,818 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

