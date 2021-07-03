Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 895.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $144,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $581.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $582.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.