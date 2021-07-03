Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $142,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.58. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $113.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.