Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $47.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.57. 497,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

