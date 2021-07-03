Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,945 shares in the company, valued at $916,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 28.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.