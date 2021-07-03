Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

