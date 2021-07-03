LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

LC stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

