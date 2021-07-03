Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,699 shares of company stock worth $17,399,138 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

