Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

LEVI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,699 shares of company stock worth $17,399,138. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

