LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $2.98. LGI Homes reported earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $15.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.78 to $16.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $17.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.41. 149,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,815. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.93 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

