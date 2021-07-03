Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $15,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.