Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.4 days.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. 1,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

