Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €244.70 ($287.88). Linde shares last traded at €243.35 ($286.29), with a volume of 822,296 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

Get Linde alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €243.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion and a PE ratio of 52.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.