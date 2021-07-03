Lindsay A. Gardner Sells 21,560 Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.68. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 831,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

