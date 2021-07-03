Lindsay Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.48. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

