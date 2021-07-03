Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a report published on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAC. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 364,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.