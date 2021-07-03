Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
About Lojas Renner
