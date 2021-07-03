Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.